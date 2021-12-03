Remote Working Is Here To Stay. Should You Buy DocuSign Stock?

DocuSign stock (NASDAQ: DOCU) has declined by about 11% over the last month (about 21 trading days), meaningfully underperforming the broader S&P 500 which remains down by about 1% over the same period. The recent sell-off is likely driven by investors rotating out of high-growth software stocks into value stocks, following rising inflation and an increasingly hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve, which has indicated that could consider speeding up the tapering of its large-scale bond buying at its next meeting. That said, the outlook for DocuSign actually looks more positive, in our view. The remote and hybrid working trend is likely to continue in the coming quarters, as a highly mutated and apparently much more transmissible new strain of the coronavirus, dubbed Omicron, prompts fears of renewed lockdowns and travel restrictions. This could drive demand for DocuSign’s software tools which help organizations sign and manage contracts and agreements digitally, instead of using a physical process.

Now, is DOCU stock poised to recover in the near term? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last four years, there is a 76% chance of a rise in DOCU stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on DocuSign Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

Five Days: DOCU -0.6%, vs. S&P 500 -2.6%; Outperformed market

(34% event probability)

DocuSign stock declined 0.6% over a five day trading period ending 11/30/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which fell by 2.6%

declined 0.6% A change of -0.6% or more over five trading days has a 34% event probability, which has occurred 308 times out of 899 in the last four years.

Ten Days: DOCU -6.6%, vs. S&P500 -2.5%; Underperformed market

(16% event probability)

DocuSign’s stock declined 6.6 % over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which fell -2.5%.

% A change of -6.6% or more over ten trading days has a 16% event probability, which has occurred 140 times out of 894 in the last four years.

Twenty-One Days: DOCU -11%, vs. S&P500 -0.8%; Underperformed market

(12% event probability)

DocuSign stock declined 11 % over the last twenty-one trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined -0.8%.

% A change of -11% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 12% event probability, which has occurred 105 times out of 883 in the last four years.

Looking for reasonably valued software stocks with big room to grow? Check out our theme of Mid-Cap SaaS Stocks for more details

[8/30/2021] Is DocuSign Stock Still A Buy After Recent Gains?

DocuSign stock (NASDAQ: DOCU) has rallied by about 5% over the last week, outperforming the broader S&P 500 which was up by 1.6% over the same period. The recent gains come on the back of a broader rally in software and work from home stocks, as investors turn attention back to the space as Covid-19 cases in the U.S. surge. Moreover, DocuSign is slated to publish its Q2 FY’22 results on Thursday, September 2 and investors are likely looking forward to a strong report, as DocuSign has consistently beat earnings estimates every quarter through the pandemic. So is DocuSign stock likely to rally further or is a correction looking more likely? Based on our machine learning analysis of historical stock price trends, there is a strong chance of a rise in DocuSign stock over the next month, following a 5% rally over the last week. See our analysis on DocuSign Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.

So what’s the longer-term outlook like for the stock? Although DocuSign stock trades at a relatively high 28x consensus 2022 revenues, this is justified by the company’s rapid growth. Sales are projected to rise by over 40% this fiscal year, and longer-term growth should also hold up, as businesses move toward more seamless digital solutions that help to sign and manage documents. For instance, DocuSign estimated that the total addressable market for e-signatures stands at around $25 billion. In comparison DocuSign’s FY’21 sales stood at under $1.5 billion. DocuSign should also emerge solidly profitable in the long run. Adjusted gross margins are thick, at about 80%, and operating margins are also scaling up nicely, rising to about 20% last quarter, up from 8% last year. This is only likely to improve as revenues scale up.

[6/15/2021] Why DocuSign Outperformed Through The Re-Opening

Online signature company DocuSign’s stock (NASDAQ: DOCU) is up by a solid 43% over the last month (21 trading days) and remains up by almost 16% year-to-date. This is at odds with our broader theme of Work From Home Stocks which has underperformed this year as investors moved to cyclical names to play the post-Covid reopening, as about half of U.S. adults are now vaccinated against Covid-19. The recent DocuSign rally comes as the company published a strong set of Q1 FY’22 results (FY ends January 31), noting that revenue rose 58% year-over-year to $469 million while also providing a stronger than expected outlook for the full year. So is the stock still a buy after the recent run-up? We think so.

Although DocuSign’s stock trades at about 24x its FY’22 revenue guidance of about $2 billion, we think it justifies its multiple due to its high growth rates (sales projected to rise over 40% this year and 30% next year) and opportunity to scale its profits (adjusted gross margins at a solid 81% in Q1). E-signatures are here to stay even post the pandemic, as businesses move away from printing out paper documents and sending them around for physical signatures to more seamless digital solutions that help to sign and manage documents. DocuSign estimates that its total addressable market for e-signatures is about $25 billion, with the market for its other products such as contract lifecycle management analytics and insights estimated at another $25 billion. This should give the company plenty of room for growth in the long run. While competition will no doubt increase, DocuSign should hold its own given that it is currently the undisputed leader in the e-signature space with deep integration into major software products. For example, last year, DocuSign estimated that its product was six to seven times as large as its rival Adobe Sign and was growing twice as fast.

[4/26/2021] Will DocuSign Stock Hold-Up As Workplaces Re-Open?

Online signature company DocuSign’s (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock has underperformed this year, rising by just about 1% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500 which is up by about 11% over the same period, as stronger Covid-19 vaccine deployment and lower new infection rates in the U.S. hurt work from home names. That said, the stock remains up by over 2x over the last 12 months. So is the stock still attractive at current levels?

DocuSign’s stock trades at about 22x its FY’22 revenue guidance of about $1.97 billion. Although this looks pricey, there are some trends supporting the company’s valuation. Firstly, revenue has grown at a solid annual rate of over 40% over the last three years, with growth likely to stand at over 38% this year. Longer-term growth could also hold up. Although the economy is opening up post-Covid, with more workers slated to return to offices in the coming months, the broader trend of remote work and potentially hybrid working models appears to be here to stay. As workplaces become more distributed, companies will need to invest in tools for signing and managing legal documents electronically, moving away from in-person signatures. DocuSign, which is the leading e-signature solutions provider, should stand to benefit as the market expands. Last year the company estimated that its signature product is six to seven times as large as rival Adobe Sign and was growing twice as fast.

DocuSign’s product is also easily integrated into existing business workflows, working with popular applications such as Salesforce, Slack, and SAP, potentially boosting stickiness. The company estimates its total addressable market for e-signatures is about $25 billion. The company is also looking to play a larger role in areas such as contract lifecycle management analytics and insights, upselling to customers of its e-signature product. The company also estimates the total addressable markets for these products at another $25 billion. This should give the company, which posted revenue of under $1.5 billion last year, considerable room to expand.

See our theme of Work From Home Stocks for a complete list of companies that should benefit from the longer-term trend of distributed workplaces.

[4/6/2021] Docusign Stock Up 3x Since 2019. Still Worth A Look?

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), a company that provides online signature services, has seen its stock price rise by about 2.8x since the end of 2019 trading at levels of close to $205 per share, significantly outperforming the broader Nasdaq which was up by about 45% over the same period. The gains come on the back of a surge in demand through the Covid-19 pandemic, as organizations turned to the company’s software to sign and manage contracts and agreements digitally, instead of using a physical process, as employees worked from home. However, the stock has actually declined by roughly 22% from its February highs, driven by a broader correction in technology and “At Home” names. So is the stock a buy at current levels? We think so for a couple of reasons. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 2.8x Change In Docusign Stock Between 2019 And Now? provides the key numbers behind our thinking, and we explain more below.

What Has Driven DocuSign’s Stock?

DocuSign went public around mid-2018. Revenues rose from $701 million in 2019 (fiscal years end January), its first full year as a public company to about $974 million in 2020, an increase of about 39%. Growth rates accelerated to about 49% in FY’21, with sales rising to about $1.45 billion as the work-from-home trend caused demand to soar. Revenue per share also rose from around $5.20 in 2019 to $7.80 in 2021. DocuSign’s P/S (price-to-sales) ratio meanwhile rose from 14x in 2019 to levels of close to 40x in 2020, driven by stronger revenue growth in recent quarters, and higher valuations for software as service stocks. However, the multiple has declined to about 26x currently, driven by stronger revenue growth in 2021 and the recent correction in the stock price.

What’s the longer-term outlook for the stock?

DocuSign has a head start over the competition and has become synonymous with digital signatures. The company is also making inroads into areas such as contract management, enabling companies to manage the agreement process end-to-end digitally. The company’s revenues are also likely to be very sticky since they are largely subscription-based. DocuSign’s product is also easily integrated into existing business workflows, working with popular applications such as Salesforce, Slack, and SAP, potentially boosting customer loyalty. Although DocuSign trades at close to 20x projected 2022 revenues, we think the company’s strong growth outlook supports this valuation. Revenues are likely to expand by about 35% in 2022 and by about 30% in 2023, per consensus estimates. There are a couple of secular trends, such as greater levels of digitization and an increasing push toward the distributed workplace that could drive growth in the long run.

Looking for reasonably valued software stocks with big room to grow? Check out our theme on Mid-Cap SaaS Stocks

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Nov 2021

MTD [1] 2021

YTD [1] 2017-21

Total [2] DOCU Return -11% 11% 515% S&P 500 Return -1% 22% 104% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -4% 45% 294%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 11/30/2021

[2] Cumulative total returns since 2017

Market Beating Portfolios Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.