Remote Work Applications Nearly Doubled This Year–And There Are No Signs Of Slowing

Rachel Boger likes the Florida heat, the smell of salt water, and Dunedin, the cozy Gulf Coast town where she lives. She likes it so much that she spent a decade pushing out thoughts of catapulting her career in digital marketing by moving to New York or San Francisco, where major companies are headquartered.

“So I continued to grind it out each day, living where I love even if that meant not getting the big titles and pay that I knew I’d get if I lived in those big cities. Then, Covid hit,” Boger wrote in a Facebook post after accepting her “dream job.”

Boger was hired as the director of digital strategy for a Philadelphia-based marketing agency in August, something she says would have been unlikely pre-pandemic. She has worked in digital marketing for over 15 years, but her career has been stymied by limited opportunities within driving distance.

Now Boger is benefitting from the global pandemic, which reversed decades of work tradition where people were mainly required to do their jobs from an office.

Matt Schulman also snagged his “dream job” post-Covid, when he landed a position as a communications manager at San Francisco-headquartered Crunchbase while living in New York.

“Prior to the pandemic, they were not a remote company; everyone was working in the office,” Schulman says. “So my job wouldn’t have been possible before the pandemic because I live in New York City.”

Work From Home Jobs Are Most Popular Among Women and Millennials

In July 2022, remote work listings on LinkedIn (17% of total paid job listings on the platform) drew a majority of applications (54%) and nearly half of the views (47%) compared to on-site jobs.

This is a spectacular jump from less than three years ago when, in January 2020, when remote jobs made up a meager 2% of total paid listings and attracted just 3% of applicants.

And nearly twice as many people (64%) applied to at least one remote job in July 2022 as they did a year before (37%).

The industries that had the highest percentage of remote job listings on LinkedIn in July were, unsurprisingly, ones that don’t necessarily require physical interaction:

Technology, information and media: 42%

Professional services: 30%

Education: 25%

Administrative and support services: 25%

“Remote work picked up steam among women during the pandemic, many of whom were forced to leave the workforce given increased caregiving responsibilities at home,” says Blair Heitmann, a career expert at LinkedIn. “And women have continued to apply to remote jobs at higher rates than men.”

Forty-one percent of women say they would even switch industries to get a more flexible work-from-home policy, according to a LinkedIn survey from October 2021.

Schulman cites flexibility as one of the main benefits of working remotely.

“Unless you had [paid time off], it didn’t leave a lot of time for the rest of your life,” Schulman says of working in an office. “Now you can work from wherever you want—so you can do things like work in another state and help your sister with a new baby or visit family. You actually have time for your hobbies or just time to do the dishes. Working remotely allows you to live your life.”

Employees Want Work-from-Home Flexibility—and Employers Are Listening

A tighter focus on work-life balance emerged from the pandemic as more workers evaluated how they spent their time. For many, the conclusion was that they were putting in too much time commuting or sitting in cubicles.

Forbes Advisor spoke with more than a dozen recruiters and employers who all said working from home has taken off in the last two years because people want more flexibility to balance work with their personal life.

And because more people are reluctant to return to the office full time, companies are retooling their policies.

Kristi Johnson-Noble, director of people at Austin-based lifestyle services provider Spruce says that as companies ask employees to return to the office, the question has become, “Why should I return to the office when I’m perfectly able to do my job well remotely?”

It’s a question being asked of employers across the country, says Rick Hammel, CEO of Atlas, a software development company headquartered in Chicago. Hammel says that the pandemic demonstrated that remote work isn’t only possible, but can be profitable, too.

“The argument for bringing employees back into the office is often hard to justify. And employees are aware of this; they want flexibility and work-life balance,” Hammel says.

For Spruce, the remote work experience during the pandemic led to deeper discussions about what a company should expect from its employees.

“All these companies with ‘people first’ core values are being tested. The question then becomes, ‘Do you really value my personal well-being as much as you value my contribution to your company?’ Johnson-Noble says.

Companies See Advantages and Challenges With Remote Hiring

Along with making employees happy, employers embracing remote work are also finding meaningful benefits for their companies. For one, they can deepen the talent pool by removing geographical barriers. And they can also diversify their talent easier than if they were restricted to one town or metropolitan area.

Big Village, an advertising and technology company headquartered in New York, adopted the remote work model after the pandemic, a move that vastly expanded its reach for more diverse talent.

“We’re happy to say we have met or exceeded our department recruitment goals for BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, and people of color] talent and have seen a 50% increase in our candidate pipelines,” says Vashti Chatman, chief talent officer at Big Village.

Stephanie Roseman, vice president of people solutions at Allstate, has had a similar experience. She says Allstate gained a 61% boost in candidate application volume since August 2021 “in the face of the most difficult hiring market ever” and a 30% boost in diverse candidates in the past year.

“Work-from-home flexibilities have been a huge plus for businesses seeking workers during the great resignation,” says Carlos Castelán, managing director of The Navio Group. “When Covid sent employees from their offices to their homes, many companies suddenly realized they could access remote talent anywhere.”

The downside for employers is that now they’re competing with more companies for the best talent, so they may have to increase compensation or offer more attractive benefits packages.

“There’s competition with companies regarding compensation and other perks, and candidates often consider multiple job offers because of it,” says Matt Orfely, director of external recruitment at Fort Lauderdale-headquartered Delta Hire.

Applying for a Remote Job? Here’s What to Do

Vying for the same job people all over the country are after may seem daunting, so finding ways to distinguish yourself from a sea of qualified candidates is more important than ever.

When Helena, Montana-based Molly Severtson applied for a senior strategist position at Portland-headquartered Stuart Collective in November 2021, she knew she would be competing with applicants all over the country. It turned out that 75 other people across the U.S. applied for the same job—significantly more applications than the company usually received.

“I knew there would be a lot of applicants for the remote positions since they could come from all over the world, but I decided to give it a shot because I had enjoyed working from home so much,” Severtson said.

The interview process included a series of virtual work sample assignments and interviews over Zoom. And ultimately, Molly, who lives 600 miles away from the office, landed the job.

Heitmann says that with an uptick in competition, showing your personality on your professional website, social media pages or LinkedIn profile is critical.

“If you’re applying for a job in an emerging market, like crypto, resharing an article and offering your thoughts to the conversation can be a great way to get the attention of decision-makers at the companies you want to work for,” Heitmann advises.

Job seekers should also do the following:

Showcase your skills up front. Closely align the skills listed on your resume or profile with the job you want so recruiters can find you more easily.

Tap into your network. Let your peers and colleagues know you’re looking for a job. It’s easier to get a job if someone at the company you’re applying to can vouch for you.

Find out about your prospective employer’s remote work policies. Will there be virtual gatherings or occasional in-person meetings? Make sure you understand how often these events will take place and that they align with the values and culture you’re looking for in a remote role.

If you see a job you like, jump on it. According to Linkedin data, people who apply within the first 10 minutes of a job posting are four times more likely to hear back.

“Don’t underestimate the importance of being the first to apply. Being first in line for a job can actually give you an extra edge,” Heitmann says.

