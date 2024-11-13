Remixpoint Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

Remixpoint, Inc. (JP:3825) has released an update.

Remixpoint, Inc. reported a 11% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, reaching ¥11,269 million. However, the company’s profit attributable to owners of the parent fell by 52.5% compared to the previous year, highlighting challenges despite increased revenue. The company’s financial forecast for the full year predicts further declines in profit, although net sales are expected to rise.

