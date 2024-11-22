News & Insights

Remixpoint Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Rising Sales

November 22, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

Remixpoint, Inc. (JP:3825) has released an update.

Remixpoint, Inc., listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reported a 11% increase in net sales to ¥11,269 million for the first half of 2024, despite a significant drop in operating profit by 36.5% and profit attributable to owners down by 52.5%. The company expects a continued rise in net sales for the fiscal year ending March 2025, with revised forecasts, but operating and ordinary profits are expected to decrease. Investors may find the company’s strategic response to these financial shifts crucial for future performance.

