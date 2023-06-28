News & Insights

Remittances to Nicaragua hit all-time high in May

June 28, 2023 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by Ismael Lopez for Reuters ->

MANAGUA, June 28 (Reuters) - Remittances to Nicaragua from abroad jumped 60% in May to $426 million, reaching an all-time high, according to data published by the Central American country's central bank on Wednesday.

More than 80% of the total came from the United States, followed by Costa Rica, Spain and Panama, the bank said.

More than 100,000 people have left Nicaragua this year as political persecution has escalated, human rights group Nunca Mas stated in its latest report dated June 20.

President Daniel Ortega has defended what critics at home and abroad call a crackdown on civil liberties. He said adversaries have been trying to topple his government illegally.

Some 462,000 Nicaraguans fled the country between 2018 and 2022, the report said, with the number rising each year.

(Reporting by Ismael Lopez; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and David Gregorio)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

