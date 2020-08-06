Remittance and Payments: Crypto’s Big Opportunity in Latin America

By Hugo Renaudin, CEO of LGO

Today, financial infrastructure is lacking in many South American nations, leaving many individuals unbanked and businesses struggling to find efficient payment systems and banking services. Whether it be liquidity, operational, FX or overhead, the costs associated with local and cross-border transactions in this region are manifold.

Further, many people in South America lack access to capital markets which makes it almost impossible for them to invest their earnings in their economy, creating a vicious circle of under-investment at the country level. Many living in these underdeveloped countries have no way of making a passive income.

Blockchain and cryptocurrencies appear as one answer to the problem. Whether through bitcoin, tokenized fiat currencies such as stablecoins, or mere blockchain implementation, many crypto initiatives are emerging to further develop the South American financial infrastructure.

Big Market Opportunity

There is tremendous potential in South America for the development of a crypto-friendly ecosystem. For instance, in 2017, US-Mexico cross-border payments surpassed $30 billion, making it the largest remittance flow corridor in the world. Our count also estimates over 300 companies involved in crypto on the continent. Demand for offshore liquidity and cross-border transactions is increasing in large countries such as Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia in light of the recent global turmoil.

Our research is supported by studies showing that South Americans countries are some of the most crypto-friendly in the world. This interest has been present since 2014, when Morning Consult highlighted in a survey that 21% of South Americans know and appreciate the use of Bitcoins. This interest appears to be brought on by frequent currency devaluations and unstructured monetary policy as well as desired exposure to the US dollar. In essence, faced with uncertainty regarding the value of currencies such as the Brazilian Real or the Argentine Peso, individuals and businesses are looking for ways to hedge their domestic currency through alternative asset classes.

Moreover, South Americans – both businesses and individuals – do not have the same access to financial infrastructure. More than 50% of South Americans do not have easy access to the banking system. On the other hand, the number of internet users in South America from 2014 to 2019 is 387.2 million; over half of South America’s population. This fact suggests it is easier for South Americans to gain access to a crypto wallet than to integrate the traditional financial system.

South American Payments and Remittances are Crying out for Crypto

The remittance and payments industry is a fast-growing one with a promising future. The World Bank estimates the amount of remittance flows will double from $715 billion in 2019 to $1400 billion in 2025. More specific to our region of interest, the South America CAGR for global payments revenue is expected to be 7% (i.e two percentage points higher than its EMEA and North-American counterparts).

With respect to traditional remittance for individuals, flows trend mainly from high GDP/capita countries to low GDP/Capita countries. These can become particularly challenging and costly when financial infrastructure is not developed, which is the case for many South American countries. These can become particularly challenging and costly when financial infrastructure is not developed, which is the case for many South American countries. For instance, a fast (2-day) Western Union 200USD transfer to MXN has a 7.07% fee ($14.04 USD fee).

On a B2B level, wire transfers can prove costly as payments are slow to process, lack transparency and entail high transaction costs. A business using traditional wire transfer to pay for goods they have recently received from South America lacks visibility on many fronts including the number of days the transfer will take to arrive as well as the variety of additional costs the transfer can entail and potential counterparty risk. Businesses are often forced to turn to forward contracts to hedge foreign exchange risks, and have no way of protecting themselves against counterparty risks.

Given the underlying inefficiencies of the traditional correspondent banking systems, there are opportunities for crypto-friendly institutions in South America to facilitate payment services through the use of DLT and cryptocurrencies. The structural conditions are in place for the use of cryptocurrencies to be implemented to a sizable portion of total cross-border payment flows which will translate into several hundred of billions of cryptocurrency flows annually (total remittance flows are currently 136 trillion annually).

South America Already has a Foot in the Crypto Space

As technologies continue to be developed to solve the inefficiencies of correspondent banking, certain institutions offer innovative solutions to the inefficiencies discussed above using DLT. Ripple’s “Ripplenet” backed by the RTXP network, has made ripple’s XRP one of the leaders in this field as they aim to create the “Internet of Value.” The value of this network is found in its speed with an average transaction time of 4 seconds as well as its scalability, allowing 1500 transactions per second. These networks work with banks to provide atomic settlement and to ensure successful, fast and secure transfers.

In South America, banks such as Santander have implemented One Pay FX, allowing customers around the world to transfer fiat currencies through the ripple network. Although crypto transfers may become commonplace in the future, many individuals and institutions still prefer dealing in regular fiat currencies, but would like to benefit from the efficiency of blockchain and technologies. The service provided by Santander uses XCurrent technology to back fiat transfers across the globe in record timing. More recently, Santander launched Pago FX in April 2020, the open market version of OnePayFX, allowing customers from any bank to take advantage of the service.

Building on the South American crypto ecosystem, many Fintech startups such as Ripio offer services that have been adopted by locals looking for access to basic financial services. For example, in Argentina, locals looking for short term loans can benefit from DLT technology and FinTech apps. These blockchain based applications create digital wallets for each client in the sign up phase which processes incoming and outgoing payments, trading between pesos and bitcoin for the most part. When customers show a good track record of debt, they are guaranteed a loan in the future. These offerings help a population of 1.7 billion unbanked adults access basic financial services.

In sum, South America is primed to become one of the leading regional use cases for widespread, mainstream adoption of crypto.

Hugo Renaudin is the Chief Executive Officer at LGO, a fair and transparent digital asset exchange designed for institutional investors. Prior to this, Hugo worked in various roles within the financial industry. This included positions in FX trading, Equity Derivatives and fund management. His first venture into cryptocurrency began at BitSpread, where he was a Portfolio Advisor for the $100M+ AUM cryptocurrency hedge fund. Hugo holds a Master of Science degree from Columbia University and a Master of Science degree from Ecole Polytechnique in France. An expert on finance, cryptocurrencies and blockchain, Hugo has been seen on different shows from BFM TV to Nasdaq.

