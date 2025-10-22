Markets
RELY

Remitly Global's CEO Sells Roughly 29,000 Shares for Nearly $451,800

October 22, 2025 — 03:12 pm EDT

Written by Lawrence Rothman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Remitly CEO Sells 29,166 Shares for Approximately $451,800

Chief Executive Officer Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 29,166 shares of Remitly (NASDAQ:RELY) in open-market transactions on Oct. 15 and Octo.16, 2025, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing; see SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

MetricValue
Shares sold29,166
Transaction value~$451,800
Post-transaction shares4,500,605
Post-transaction value (direct ownership)~$68,859,300

Transaction value calculated using the SEC Form 4 weighted average sales price ($15.49) for transactions on October 15 and October 16, 2025. The post-transaction value is calculated using the $15.30 closing price on Oct. 16.

Key questions

What proportion of Matthew Oppenheimer’s direct holdings was sold in this transaction?
The 29,166 shares sold represented approximately 0.64% of Oppenheimer’s direct ownership immediately prior to the sale, in line with the typical percentage sold in his recent transactions.

How does the trade size compare to Oppenheimer’s historical selling pattern?
The sale matched the median sell size for Oppenheimer over the past year, which has been 29,166 shares per transaction, indicating a continuation of a systematic disposition cadence.

What is the dollar value of Oppenheimer’s remaining direct stake following this sale?
After the transaction on Oct. 16, Oppenheimer retained 4,500,605 shares. With a direct ownership value of approximately $68,859,300 based on the Oct. 16, 2025 market close.

How does the transaction price relate to recent pricing levels and overall stock performance?
The weighted average sale price was approximately $15.49 per share on October 16, 2025. Remitly shares were up 9.1% over the prior year as of October 16, 2025.

Company overview

MetricValue
Revenue (TTM)$1.46 billion
Net income (TTM)$14.08 million
Price (as of market close Oct. 16, 2025)$15.49
1-year price change9.13%

* 1-year performance calculated using Oct. 16, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Remitly operates at scale in the digital remittance sector, leveraging technology to facilitate secure and efficient international money transfers. The company’s strategy centers on serving the unique needs of immigrants, providing a user-friendly platform that supports cross-border transactions in over 170 countries.

Remitly focuses on serving immigrants and their families in the global remittance market.

Foolish take

CEO Matthew Oppenheimer's recent sales came via his pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan. Given that, this selling activity isn't concerning since it's planned ahead of time rather than based on specific events. He sold the same number of shares on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 under the plan, according to another SEC filing.

That same month, Oppenheimer also received over 1.7 million shares from exercising options, and he promptly sold 763,190 shares and donated the rest. He still owns more than 4.5 million shares valued at nearly $70 million.

Still, the share sales come at a time when the stock has performed poorly. Remitly's stock lost about 26% this year through Oct. 21. The company has been issuing shares, but in August, the company announced that the board of directors approved a $200 million share repurchase authorization.

Meanwhile, its second-quarter revenue grew 34% year-over-year to $411.9 million, and it earned $6.5 million compared to a $12.1 million loss.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.
Open-market transaction: The purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private agreements or company programs.
Insider trading: Buying or selling a company’s securities by individuals with access to non-public, material information about the company.
Direct ownership: Shares held in an individual’s own name, not through trusts or indirect entities.
Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold or bought, weighted by the number of shares at each price.
Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset or security.
Systematic disposition cadence: A regular, planned schedule for selling shares over time, often to manage risk or diversify.
Remittance: The transfer of money, often by a foreign worker to someone in their home country.
Cross-border transaction: A financial transaction where the sender and recipient are in different countries.
TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RELY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.