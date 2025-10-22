Remitly Global's CEO Sells Roughly 29,000 Shares for Nearly $451,800

Key Points

The CEO recently reported a 29,000 share sale.

The sales came via his 10b5-1 trading plan.

The company announced a share repurchase authorization.

Remitly CEO Sells 29,166 Shares for Approximately $451,800

Chief Executive Officer Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 29,166 shares of Remitly (NASDAQ:RELY) in open-market transactions on Oct. 15 and Octo.16, 2025, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing; see SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 29,166 Transaction value ~$451,800 Post-transaction shares 4,500,605 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$68,859,300

Transaction value calculated using the SEC Form 4 weighted average sales price ($15.49) for transactions on October 15 and October 16, 2025. The post-transaction value is calculated using the $15.30 closing price on Oct. 16.

Key questions

What proportion of Matthew Oppenheimer’s direct holdings was sold in this transaction?

The 29,166 shares sold represented approximately 0.64% of Oppenheimer’s direct ownership immediately prior to the sale, in line with the typical percentage sold in his recent transactions.

How does the trade size compare to Oppenheimer’s historical selling pattern?

The sale matched the median sell size for Oppenheimer over the past year, which has been 29,166 shares per transaction, indicating a continuation of a systematic disposition cadence.

What is the dollar value of Oppenheimer’s remaining direct stake following this sale?

After the transaction on Oct. 16, Oppenheimer retained 4,500,605 shares. With a direct ownership value of approximately $68,859,300 based on the Oct. 16, 2025 market close.

How does the transaction price relate to recent pricing levels and overall stock performance?

The weighted average sale price was approximately $15.49 per share on October 16, 2025. Remitly shares were up 9.1% over the prior year as of October 16, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.46 billion Net income (TTM) $14.08 million Price (as of market close Oct. 16, 2025) $15.49 1-year price change 9.13%

* 1-year performance calculated using Oct. 16, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Remitly operates at scale in the digital remittance sector, leveraging technology to facilitate secure and efficient international money transfers. The company’s strategy centers on serving the unique needs of immigrants, providing a user-friendly platform that supports cross-border transactions in over 170 countries.

Remitly focuses on serving immigrants and their families in the global remittance market.

Foolish take

CEO Matthew Oppenheimer's recent sales came via his pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan. Given that, this selling activity isn't concerning since it's planned ahead of time rather than based on specific events. He sold the same number of shares on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 under the plan, according to another SEC filing.

That same month, Oppenheimer also received over 1.7 million shares from exercising options, and he promptly sold 763,190 shares and donated the rest. He still owns more than 4.5 million shares valued at nearly $70 million.

Still, the share sales come at a time when the stock has performed poorly. Remitly's stock lost about 26% this year through Oct. 21. The company has been issuing shares, but in August, the company announced that the board of directors approved a $200 million share repurchase authorization.

Meanwhile, its second-quarter revenue grew 34% year-over-year to $411.9 million, and it earned $6.5 million compared to a $12.1 million loss.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Open-market transaction: The purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private agreements or company programs.

Insider trading: Buying or selling a company’s securities by individuals with access to non-public, material information about the company.

Direct ownership: Shares held in an individual’s own name, not through trusts or indirect entities.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold or bought, weighted by the number of shares at each price.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset or security.

Systematic disposition cadence: A regular, planned schedule for selling shares over time, often to manage risk or diversify.

Remittance: The transfer of money, often by a foreign worker to someone in their home country.

Cross-border transaction: A financial transaction where the sender and recipient are in different countries.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



