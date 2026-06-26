Remitly Global vs. Visa: Which FinTech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Remitly Global is a fast-growing digital disruptor in the $800 billion global remittance market.

Visa is a global payments powerhouse with industry-leading net margins and massive scale.

Should you favor high-growth potential or established stability in your portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Remitly Global ›

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) offers explosive growth in niche transfers, while Visa (NYSE:V) provides unmatched scale in global payments. Both companies shape how money moves, but which is the better buy?

Remitly focuses on personal international money transfers, often for immigrant communities sending funds home. Visa operates the world's largest payment network, facilitating trillions in transactions for banks and merchants. This comparison helps you decide between a maturing industry giant and an agile fintech challenger.

The case for Remitly Global

Remitly Global facilitates international money transfers through its digital platform, primarily serving immigrant communities. The company operates in more than 175 countries and recently integrated with ChatGPT to let users compare exchange rates. Its business model aggregates millions of small transactions, so it does not rely on a single major customer for a significant portion of its revenue.

In FY 2025, revenue exceeded $1.6 billion, representing approximately 29% growth over the previous year. This growth helped the company achieve a net income of close to $67.9 million, resulting in a net margin of roughly 4.2%. This margin shows the percentage of revenue remaining after all expenses are paid, and the performance shows a significant swing toward profitability after the company reported net losses in prior years.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.3x. This ratio compares total debt to shareholder equity, indicating the company uses relatively little debt to fund its operations among financial stocks. Free cash flow for the period was $295.7 million. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) accounted for roughly 48% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Visa

Visa operates a massive global network connecting billions of consumers with millions of merchant locations and approximately 14,500 financial institutions. The company generates revenue by facilitating digital payments rather than lending money directly. It recently expanded into stablecoin settlement and is working through a major $38 billion settlement with merchants regarding swipe fees that could impact future rules.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $40.0 billion, an increase of about 11% over the prior fiscal year. The company remains exceptionally profitable, reporting net income of nearly $20.1 billion. This resulted in a net margin of roughly 50.1%, one of the highest in the payments industry and reflecting the company's established dominance.

As of its September 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.7x. Free cash flow for fiscal year 2025 was nearly $21.6 billion. Visa maintains a robust cash position while continuing to return capital to shareholders through regular buybacks and dividends, underscoring its strong cash-generating power. This consistent cash flow allows the company to invest in new technologies without relying on external financing.

Risk profile comparison

Remitly Global faces intense competition from traditional banks and digital-first providers, including The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). Its business is highly sensitive to global regulations on money laundering and licensing, and any compliance failure could result in the loss of operating licenses. The company also relies on third-party processors to move money, meaning any disruption to those partnerships could halt service delivery. Cybersecurity remains a constant threat, as sophisticated attacks could harm its reputation or lead to financial losses.

Visa deals with heavy regulatory pressure globally, especially regarding the fees it charges merchants for transactions. Legislative changes could force the company to change its business model. Competition is also rising from real-time payment networks and competitors such as Mastercard (NYSE:MA) . Ongoing litigation, such as the massive merchant swipe fee settlement, highlights the legal risks that can lead to significant financial payouts and changes in how the company operates its network.

Valuation comparison

Visa trades at a lower earnings multiple than its smaller rival, but Remitly Global offers a much lower valuation when measured against its total annual sales.

Metric Remitly Global Visa Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 31.8x 25.3x 36.4x P/S ratio 2.6x 15.9x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both Remitly Global and Visa operate in the essential financial transaction market. Do you prefer the dominant payment network in the world or a fast-growing upstart?

Visa’s network handled $11.5 trillion of the estimated $41 trillion global consumer spend in 2025. It is essential in so many markets that even Remitly relies on it for getting funds into some Central American and Caribbean countries. Remitly’s share of global consumer spend is de minimis, which means it has significant blue-sky potential to grow its business.

Individual consumers are the majority of Remitly’s customers, while a new venture targeting business users is just getting off the ground. The cross-border business has been good for Remiotly’s core consumer. The company now offers 5,600 “corridors” for payments (for example, sending money between Yemen and Ireland would be one corridor). For fiscal 2026, revenue is expected to grow 20% to $1.97 billion with net income of $142 million, more than double that of 2025. Longer-term management sees AI, both integration with platforms and using the technology to lower costs, as key to greater growth.

Visa, meanwhile, is a behemoth but still sees ways to capture more of global consumer spending, given that about 65% of all transactions worldwide are still conducted in cash or by check. It has been acquiring regional payment transfer businesses and is rolling out AI-powered services for merchants to help them appeal to mobile-first and AI-focused consumers. Its sales should rise 14% for more than $45 billion this year. The expected net income of $23. 4 billion remains an astounding level of profit.

Both businesses are good and executing well. Visa’s sheer size and excellent profitability make it the better choice, given that its forward price-to-earnings ratio is lower than Remotely’s and the financial sector overall.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard, PayPal, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short June 2026 $50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.