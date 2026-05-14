Remitly Global (RELY) Price Target Increased by 25.11% to 28.80

The average one-year price target for Remitly Global (NasdaqGS:RELY) has been revised to $28.80 / share. This is an increase of 25.11% from the prior estimate of $23.02 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.27% from the latest reported closing price of $23.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Remitly Global. This is an decrease of 180 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RELY is 0.54%, an increase of 44.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.58% to 179,054K shares. The put/call ratio of RELY is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Naspers holds 13,442K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,442K shares , representing a decrease of 89.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELY by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 11,818K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,659K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELY by 48.11% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 7,692K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,527K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,462K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company.

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