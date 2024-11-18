Remitly Global price target raised to $23 from $20 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal raised the firm’s price target on Remitly Global (RELY) to $23 from $20 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.