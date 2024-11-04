Remitly Global price target raised to $20 from $16 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal raised the firm’s price target on Remitly Global (RELY) to $20 from $16 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the earnings report.
