Remitly Global, Inc. Reports 32% Increase in Active Customers and 33% Revenue Growth in Q4 2024

Remitly reported a 32% increase in active customers and a 33% revenue rise for Q4 2024, with a net loss of $5.7 million.
Remitly Global, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, with significant increases in active customers and revenue. Active customers rose by 32% to 7.8 million, while revenue increased by 33% to $351.9 million year over year. The company experienced a net loss of $5.7 million, a notable improvement from a loss of $35 million in the previous year, and achieved an Adjusted EBITDA of $43.7 million, up 434%. For the full year, revenue totaled $1.26 billion, also reflecting a 34% increase, alongside a reduced net loss of $37 million compared to $117.8 million in 2023. Looking ahead, Remitly anticipates revenue growth of 24% to 25% for 2025 and expects to turn a positive GAAP net income for the year, signaling optimism for continued growth and profitability.
Potential Positives
- Active customers increased by 32% year over year, reaching 7.8 million.
- Fourth quarter revenue rose by 33% year over year to $351.9 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter saw a significant increase of 434%, amounting to $43.7 million.
- The company improved its net loss from $35 million in the previous year to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Potential Negatives
- Despite revenue growth, the company still reported a net loss of $5.7 million for the fourth quarter, indicating ongoing profitability challenges.
- The expectation of a GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2025 suggests potential difficulties in achieving stable profitability in the near term.
- The reliance on non-GAAP financial measures like Adjusted EBITDA may raise concerns about transparency and the company's real financial health.
FAQ
What were Remitly's fourth quarter revenue results?
Remitly reported fourth quarter revenue of $351.9 million, a 33% increase year over year.
How many active customers did Remitly have in Q4 2024?
As of Q4 2024, Remitly had 7.8 million active customers, up 32% from the previous year.
What is the forecast for Remitly's revenue in 2025?
Remitly expects total revenue for 2025 to range between $1.565 billion and $1.580 billion, a growth of 24% to 25% year over year.
How much did Remitly's Adjusted EBITDA increase in Q4 2024?
Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was $43.7 million, compared to $8.2 million the previous year, representing a 434% increase.
What was Remitly's net loss for Q4 2024?
Remitly reported a net loss of $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, significantly down from $35 million in Q4 2023.
$RELY Insider Trading Activity
$RELY insiders have traded $RELY stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RELY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW B. OPPENHEIMER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 220,832 shares for an estimated $4,108,847.
- RENE YOAKUM (EVP, Customer and Culture) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $1,825,252.
- JOSHUA HUG (Vice Chair) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,216 shares for an estimated $759,589.
- ANKUR SINHA (Chief Product and Tech Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,612 shares for an estimated $217,926.
- PANKAJ SHARMA (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $122,080.
$RELY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $RELY stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 7,091,512 shares (-56.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,055,425
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,239,319 shares (-61.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,541,429
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,200,351 shares (-91.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,661,922
- FMR LLC added 2,157,506 shares (+31182.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,694,910
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,787,758 shares (-38.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,349,698
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,339,039 shares (+599.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,222,110
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,276,991 shares (+1032.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,821,686
Full Release
Fourth quarter active customers up 32% and revenue up 33% year over year
Fourth quarter net loss was $5.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $43.7 million
SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
“We delivered an exceptional fourth quarter and full year, exceeding expectations, as our product strength and customer loyalty drove durable growth and improving profitability,” said Matt Oppenheimer, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Remitly. “Our product experience continues to resonate with customers as we deliver simplicity, convenience, and trust. As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, I am excited about the growth opportunities and innovation that will enable us to deliver on our vision.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights and Key Operating Data
(All comparisons relative to the fourth quarter of 2023)
Active customers increased to 7.8 million, from 5.9 million, up 32%.
Send volume increased to $15.4 billion, from $11.1 billion, up 39%.
Revenue totaled $351.9 million, compared to $264.8 million, up 33%.
Net loss was $5.7 million, compared to a net loss of $35.0 million.
Adjusted EBITDA was $43.7 million, compared to $8.2 million, up 434%.
Full Year 2024 Highlights and Key Operating Data:
(All comparisons relative to the full year 2023)
Send volume increased to $54.6 billion, from $39.5 billion, up 38%.
Revenue totaled $1,264.0 million, compared to $944.3 million, up 34%.
Net loss was $37.0 million, compared to a net loss of $117.8 million.
Adjusted EBITDA was $134.8 million, compared to $44.5 million, up 203%.
2025 Financial Outlook
For fiscal year 2025, Remitly currently expects:
Total revenue in the range of $1.565 billion to $1.580 billion, representing a growth rate of 24% to 25% year over year.
GAAP net income to be positive for 2025 and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $180 million to $200 million.
For the first quarter of 2025, Remitly currently expects:
Total revenue in the range of $345 million to $348 million, representing a growth rate of 28% to 29% year over year.
A GAAP net loss position for the first quarter of 2025 and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $36 million to $40 million.
Reconciliation
of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this earnings release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” We have not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes within this earnings release because we cannot, without unreasonable effort, calculate certain reconciling items with confidence due to the variability, complexity, and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. These items include, but are not limited to, income taxes and stock-based compensation expense, which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of our common stock. The variability of these items could have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.
Note: All percentage changes described within this press release are calculated using amounts in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), for which revenue and active customers are presented in thousands and send volume is presented in millions. Rounding differences may occur when individually calculating percentages or totals from rounded amounts included within the press release body as compared to the amounts included within the Company’s SEC filings.
Webcast Information
Remitly will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. The live webcast and investor presentation will be accessible on Remitly’s website at https://ir.remitly.com. A webcast replay will be available on our website at https://ir.remitly.com following the live event.
We have used, and intend to continue to use, the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.remitly.com as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial information and data contained in this earnings release, such as Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses, have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We regularly review our key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance, identify trends affecting our business, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that these key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for management and investors in assessing our historical and future operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses are key output measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, inform future operating plans, and make strategic long-term decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Remitly believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses provides additional tools to assess operational performance and trends in, and in comparing Remitly’s financial measures with, other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Remitly’s non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures, you should consider the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein in conjunction with Remitly’s financial statements and the related notes thereto. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.
We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted by (i) interest (income) expense, net, (ii) provision for income taxes, (iii) noncash charges of depreciation and amortization, (iv) gains and losses from the remeasurement of foreign currency assets and liabilities into their functional currency, (v) noncash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment, (vi) noncash stock-based compensation expense, net, and (vii) certain acquisition, integration, restructuring, and other costs. We calculate non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses adjusted by (i) noncash stock-based compensation expense, net, (ii) noncash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment, as well as (iii) certain acquisition, integration, restructuring, and other costs.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, including our fiscal year and first quarter 2025 financial outlook, including forecasted fiscal year and first quarter 2025 revenue, net income (loss), and Adjusted EBITDA, anticipated future expenses and investments, expectations relating to certain of our key financial and operating metrics, our business strategy and plans, our growth, our position and potential opportunities, and our objectives for future operations. The words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “likely,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses, and other operating results; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; our ability to develop new products and services in a timely manner; our ability to achieve or sustain our profitability; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; our business plan and our ability to effectively manage our growth; anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges in our business and in the market segments in which we operate; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; uncertainties regarding the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation, regulatory changes (including as may be related to immigration, fiscal policy, foreign trade, or foreign investment), or regional and global conflicts or related government sanctions; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our solutions; our ability to maintain our money transmission licenses and other regulatory clearances; our ability to maintain and expand international operations; and our expectations regarding anticipated technology needs and developments and our ability to address those needs and developments with our solutions. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 to be filed with the SEC, and within our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC, which are or will be available on our website at https://ir.remitly.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
About Remitly
Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly’s digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.
Contacts
Media:
Kendall Sadler
kendall@remitly.com
Investor Relations:
Stephen Shulstein
stephens@remitly.com
REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
351,895
$
264,758
$
1,263,963
$
944,285
Costs and expenses
Transaction expenses
(1)
118,389
89,118
431,604
329,113
Customer support and operations
(1)
22,008
19,917
83,918
82,521
Marketing
(1)
83,937
75,343
303,799
234,417
Technology and development
(1)
70,611
59,240
269,817
219,939
General and administrative
(1)
54,875
48,657
195,857
179,372
Depreciation and amortization
5,814
3,484
18,054
13,118
Total costs and expenses
355,634
295,759
1,303,049
1,058,480
Loss from operations
(3,739
)
(31,001
)
(39,086
)
(114,195
)
Interest income
1,844
2,247
8,077
7,447
Interest expense
(967
)
(786
)
(3,241
)
(2,352
)
Other income (expense), net
(2,273
)
(64
)
3,999
(2,838
)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(5,135
)
(29,604
)
(30,251
)
(111,938
)
Provision for income taxes
589
5,417
6,727
5,902
Net loss
$
(5,724
)
$
(35,021
)
$
(36,978
)
$
(117,840
)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.65
)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic and diluted
199,049,777
186,343,078
194,646,436
180,818,399
___________________________
(1)
Exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately.
REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
368,097
$
323,710
Disbursement prefunding
288,934
195,848
Customer funds receivable, net
193,965
379,417
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
46,518
33,143
Total current assets
897,514
932,118
Property and equipment, net
31,566
16,010
Operating lease right-of-use assets
13,002
9,525
Goodwill
54,940
54,940
Intangible assets, net
10,463
16,642
Other noncurrent assets, net
5,386
7,071
Total assets
$
1,012,871
$
1,036,306
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
16,159
$
35,051
Customer liabilities
188,984
177,473
Short-term debt
2,468
2,481
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
116,652
145,802
Operating lease liabilities
4,745
6,032
Total current liabilities
329,008
366,839
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
9,073
4,477
Long-term debt
—
130,000
Other noncurrent liabilities
9,319
5,653
Total liabilities
347,400
506,969
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock
20
19
Additional paid-in capital
1,195,390
1,020,286
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(1,658
)
335
Accumulated deficit
(528,281
)
(491,303
)
Total stockholders’ equity
665,471
529,337
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,012,871
$
1,036,306
REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(36,978
)
$
(117,840
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
18,054
13,118
Stock-based compensation expense, net
152,137
136,967
Donation of common stock
2,587
4,600
Other
454
713
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Disbursement prefunding
(93,086
)
(31,778
)
Customer funds receivable
186,357
(183,422
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(12,224
)
(13,035
)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
5,981
5,186
Accounts payable
(20,823
)
27,559
Customer liabilities
12,666
61,718
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(14,499
)
47,357
Operating lease liabilities
(6,141
)
(4,733
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
194,485
(53,590
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(5,998
)
(2,857
)
Capitalized internal-use software costs
(11,704
)
(6,247
)
Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
—
(40,933
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(17,702
)
(50,037
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
8,667
14,288
Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with ESPP
9,382
6,132
Proceeds from revolving credit facility borrowings
1,453,000
764,000
Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings
(1,583,000
)
(634,000
)
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(5,228
)
(6,702
)
Cash paid for settlement of amounts previously held back for acquisition consideration
(10,261
)
—
Repayment of assumed indebtedness
—
(17,068
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(127,440
)
126,650
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(4,555
)
1,272
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
44,788
24,295
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
325,029
300,734
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
369,817
$
325,029
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
Cash and cash equivalents
$
368,097
$
323,710
Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets
658
774
Restricted cash included in other noncurrent assets, net
1,062
545
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$
369,817
$
325,029
REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net loss
$
(5,724
)
$
(35,021
)
$
(36,978
)
$
(117,840
)
Add:
Interest income, net
(877
)
(1,461
)
(4,836
)
(5,095
)
Provision for income taxes
589
5,417
6,727
5,902
Depreciation and amortization
5,814
3,484
18,054
13,118
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
2,273
(8
)
(4,394
)
2,603
Donation of common stock
—
—
2,587
4,600
Stock-based compensation expense, net
41,614
35,960
152,137
136,967
Acquisition, integration, restructuring, and other costs
(1)
—
(193
)
1,468
4,197
Adjusted EBITDA
$
43,689
$
8,178
$
134,765
$
44,452
___________________________
(
1)
Acquisition, integration, restructuring, and other costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 consisted primarily of $0.8 million in restructuring charges incurred, $0.5 million of non-recurring legal charges, and $0.2 million related to the change in the fair value of the holdback liability associated with the acquisition of Rewire (O.S.G.) Research and Development Ltd. (“Rewire”). Acquisition, integration, restructuring, and other costs for the three months ended December 31, 2023 consisted primarily of $(0.8) million related to the change in the fair value of the holdback liability and $0.6 million of expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition and integration of Rewire. Acquisition, integration, restructuring, and other costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 consisted primarily of $1.7 million of expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition and integration of Rewire, $1.4 million in restructuring charges incurred, and $1.1 million related to the change in the fair value of the holdback liability associated with the acquisition of Rewire.
Reconciliation of operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Customer support and operations
$
22,008
$
19,917
$
83,918
$
82,521
Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net
268
394
1,158
1,404
Excluding: Acquisition, integration, restructuring, and other costs
—
—
758
739
Non-GAAP customer support and operations
$
21,740
$
19,523
$
82,002
$
80,378
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Marketing
$
83,937
$
75,343
$
303,799
$
234,417
Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net
4,595
3,930
17,609
16,165
Non-GAAP marketing
$
79,342
$
71,413
$
286,190
$
218,252
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Technology and development
$
70,611
$
59,240
$
269,817
$
219,939
Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net
22,527
19,920
84,381
74,967
Excluding: Acquisition, integration, restructuring, and other costs
—
700
—
1,224
Non-GAAP technology and development
$
48,084
$
38,620
$
185,436
$
143,748
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
General and administrative
$
54,875
$
48,657
$
195,857
$
179,372
Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net
14,224
11,716
48,989
44,431
Excluding: Donation of common stock
—
—
2,587
4,600
Excluding: Acquisition, integration, restructuring, and other costs
—
(893
)
710
2,234
Non-GAAP general and administrative
$
40,651
$
37,834
$
143,571
$
128,107
