Remitly Global, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 6, 2025

Remitly will report Q2 financial results on August 6, 2025, followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT.

Remitly Global, Inc. announced it will release its second quarter financial results on August 6, 2025, after market close. The company's management will host a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to present these results and answer questions from analysts. Participants can register for the call to receive dial-in information and a unique access code. A live webcast will also be available from Remitly's Investor Relations website. Remitly provides digital financial services across over 170 countries, focusing on fast and reliable cross-border payments, and is expanding its product offerings to enhance customer experiences.

Remitly will be reporting its second quarter financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to shareholders and the financial community.

The scheduled conference call and webcast allow investors and analysts direct access to management for insights and Q&A, fostering open communication.

The company's global reach, with operations in over 170 countries, highlights its significant market presence and growth potential in the digital financial services sector.

Remitly is expanding its product suite, suggesting ongoing innovation and commitment to enhancing customer experience in cross-border payments.

When will Remitly report its second quarter financial results?

Remitly will report its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

What time is the Remitlyearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2025.

How can I access the Remitly conference call?

To access the call, register through the link provided in the press release for dial-in details and access code.

Where can I find the Remitly financial results webcast?

The live webcast and replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of Remitly's website.

Who should I contact for investor relations at Remitly?

You can contact Luv Sodhair for investor relations inquiries at luv.sodhair@remitly.com.

$RELY Insider Trading Activity

$RELY insiders have traded $RELY stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RELY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LTD NASPERS sold 11,900,000 shares for an estimated $272,331,500

JOSHUA HUG has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 208,172 shares for an estimated $4,451,039.

MATTHEW B. OPPENHEIMER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 145,830 shares for an estimated $3,080,367.

ANKUR SINHA (Chief Product and Tech Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,634 shares for an estimated $1,749,815.

SAEMA SOMALYA (CLCAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 46,958 shares for an estimated $977,957.

. BORA CHUNG sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $295,880

PANKAJ SHARMA (Chief Business Officer) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $218,070

PHILLIP JOHN RIESE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $204,100.

LUKE TAVIS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,890 shares for an estimated $83,418.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RELY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $RELY stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RELY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RELY in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/12/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/10/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/20/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/20/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RELY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RELY forecast page.

$RELY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RELY recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $RELY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $27.0 on 05/12/2025

Alex Markgraff from Keybanc set a target price of $27.0 on 05/08/2025

Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $26.0 on 05/08/2025

David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $32.0 on 04/10/2025

Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 02/20/2025

Rufus Hone from BMO Capital set a target price of $32.0 on 02/20/2025

Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 02/20/2025

SEATTLE, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) ("Remitly"), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced that it will report second quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the Company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same evening.







When:



Wednesday, August 6



th



, 2025







Time:



2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time







Toll-Free Dial-in:



To access the call, please use the following link:





Remitly 2Q 2025 Earnings Call





. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.







Live Webcast and Replay:



A live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at





https://ir.remitly.com/





. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.







About Remitly







Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly’s digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.







Investor Relations Contact:







Luv Sodha







ir@remitly.com









Media Contact:







Ali Sylte







press@remitly.com







SOURCE Remitly Global, Inc.



