Remitly Global, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 7

Remitly will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, with a conference call at 2 PM PT.

Quiver AI Summary

Remitly Global, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter financial results on May 7, 2025, after market close. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and answer questions from analysts. Participants can access the call by registering through a provided link, and details will be sent via email. The company encourages participants to register at least ten minutes prior to the call and offers a replay of the webcast on its Investor Relations website. Remitly is a leading provider of digital financial services across more than 170 countries, focusing on cross-border payments and customer satisfaction.

Potential Positives

Remitly will report first quarter financial results, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call and live webcast provide an opportunity for investors and analysts to engage directly with management and gain insights into the company's performance.

Remitly's expansion of its suite of products suggests a proactive approach to growth and innovation in the digital financial services sector.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Remitly announce its first quarter financial results?

Remitly will report its first quarter financial results on May 7, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Remitlyearnings call

Theearnings callwill begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 7, 2025.

How can I access the Remitlyearnings call

You can access the call by registering through the provided link for the Remitly 1Q 2025 Earnings Call.

Will there be a live webcast of theearnings call

Yes, there will be a live webcast available in the Investor Relations section of Remitly’s website.

Who can I contact for investor relations at Remitly?

You can contact Stephen Shulstein, the Vice President of Investor Relations, via email at stephens@remitly.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RELY Insider Trading Activity

$RELY insiders have traded $RELY stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RELY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW B. OPPENHEIMER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 145,838 shares for an estimated $3,189,465 .

. RENE YOAKUM (EVP, Customer and Culture) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $1,825,252 .

. JOSHUA HUG (Vice Chair) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 49,593 shares for an estimated $1,106,984 .

. PANKAJ SHARMA (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $340,150 .

. ANKUR SINHA (Chief Product and Tech Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,612 shares for an estimated $312,976 .

. SAEMA SOMALYA (CLCAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,495 shares for an estimated $251,250.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RELY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $RELY stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RELY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RELY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/31/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RELY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RELY forecast page.

Full Release



SEATTLE, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced that it will report first quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the Company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same evening. Conference call and webcast information can be found below.







Remitly First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:









When:



Wednesday, May 7



th



, 2025







Time:



2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time







Toll-Free Dial-in:



To access the call, please use the following link:





Remitly 1Q 2025 Earnings Call





. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.







Live Webcast and Replay:



A live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at





https://ir.remitly.com/





. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.







About Remitly







Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly’s digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.







Investor Relations Contact:







Stephen Shulstein





Vice President of Investor Relations







stephens@remitly.com









Media Contact:







Kendall Sadler





Director of Communications







kendall@remitly.com







SOURCE Remitly Global, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.