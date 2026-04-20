Remitly Exec Sells $650K in Shares Amid Record Profitability, but Here's What Investors Should Actually Be Watching

Key Points

Somalya sold 35,976 shares over two days for a transaction value of approximately $650,000 based on a weighted average price of around $18.07 per share.

This represented 12.2% of her direct common stock holdings at the time, reducing her direct position from 295,791 to 259,815 shares.

All shares involved were disposed of through direct holdings, with no indirect or derivative activity; no shares remain held indirectly post-transaction.

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Saema Somalya, the Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer of Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY), reported the sale of 35,976 shares of common stock in multiple open-market transactions on April 14 and April 15, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 35,976 Transaction value ~$650,000 Post-transaction common shares (direct) 259,815 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$4.90 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($18.07); post-transaction value based on April 15, 2026 market close ($4,900,110.90).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Saema's prior sale activity?

This sale of 35,976 shares is one of the largest single sales in Saema's reported history, slightly less than her previous maximum sale of 36,764 shares on March 4, 2026, and exceeds her average sale size (~21,954 shares), but aligns with her recent pattern of larger, less frequent sales as direct holdings have declined.

This sale of 35,976 shares is one of the largest single sales in Saema's reported history, slightly less than her previous maximum sale of 36,764 shares on March 4, 2026, and exceeds her average sale size (~21,954 shares), but aligns with her recent pattern of larger, less frequent sales as direct holdings have declined. What proportion of Saema's holdings was affected, and what is her remaining exposure?

The transaction reduced Saema's direct position by 12.16%, leaving her with 259,815 directly held common shares, which equates to an estimated post-trade value of $4.90 million as of April 15, 2026.

The transaction reduced Saema's direct position by 12.16%, leaving her with 259,815 directly held common shares, which equates to an estimated post-trade value of $4.90 million as of April 15, 2026. Were any shares sold indirectly or through derivatives in this event?

No shares were sold via indirect entities or through derivative exercises; all shares disposed of were held directly, and Saema holds no remaining indirect positions or exercisable options following the sale.

No shares were sold via indirect entities or through derivative exercises; all shares disposed of were held directly, and Saema holds no remaining indirect positions or exercisable options following the sale. Is the transaction size explained by remaining share capacity or changing strategy?

The escalation in the sale size relative to earlier periods is primarily explained by the reduced available share base, as Saema's direct common stock holdings have declined nearly 36% over the past year, with her recent sales scaled to the diminished capacity rather than a change in disposition strategy.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.64 billion Net income (TTM) $67.93 million Employees 2,800 1-year price change -6.60%

* 1-year performance calculated using April 15, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Remitly offers digital cross-border remittance services, enabling secure money transfers to approximately 150 countries.

The firm serves immigrants and their families as the core customer segment, focusing on individuals seeking reliable, cost-effective remittance solutions.

Remitly Global operates at scale in the digital financial services sector, leveraging a technology-driven platform to facilitate international remittances. The company’s strategy centers on providing a streamlined, user-friendly experience for cross-border money transfers, addressing the needs of underserved migrant communities. Its competitive edge lies in a global reach and a focus on compliance, security, and customer-centric product innovation.

What this transaction means for investors

Insider sales at fast-growing companies often generate more noise than signal, and this one seems to be in line with that. Saema has been steadily trimming a position that has declined about 36% over the past year, and the sizing here reflects that shrinking base more than any change in conviction. The more interesting story is what the business itself has been doing.



In mid-February, Remitly posted its first full year of GAAP profitability, reporting net income of $67.9 million for 2025 versus a net loss of $37 million the year prior. Full-year revenue hit $1.6 billion, up 29%, and adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $272.2 million from $141.2 million in 2024. Q4 alone was a record quarter, with revenue of $442.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $88.6 million, up 98% year over year.



In other news, co-founder Matt Oppenheimer stepped into the chairman role while tech veteran Sebastian Gunningham took over as CEO in February, and Remitly recently launched its app inside ChatGPT, moving toward AI-assisted distribution that could expand its reach among the immigrant communities it serves across more than 175 countries.



All of this to say, investors have a lot to watch out for in the coming months, and a sale like this one shouldn’t be top of mind.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.