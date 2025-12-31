Remitly Director Sells Over 40,000 Shares as Stock Trades Near Bottom of Range

On December 1, 2025, Director Joshua Hug reported the sale of 40,776 shares of Remitly (NASDAQ:RELY) in an open-market transaction valued at approximately $543,500, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold 40,776 Open-market sale by Director Joshua Hug Transaction value $543,500 Approximate value based on weighted average price of $13.33 per share Post-transaction shares 3,654,764 Direct ownership after sale Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $48.4 million Based on closing price of $13.23 as of December 1, 2025

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($13.33); post-transaction value based on December 1, 2025 market close ($13.23).

Key questions

What proportion of Hug's direct holdings did this sale represent?

The 40,776 shares sold accounted for approximately 1.10% of Hug's direct ownership at the time of the transaction.

This sale was larger than Hug's median direct sale size over the past year (22,108 shares) and above his multi-year median for sell transactions (27,395 shares).

After this transaction, Hug retains direct ownership of 3,654,764 shares, valued at approximately $48.4 million as of December 1, 2025, representing about 1.7500% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The sale occurred at a weighted average price of $13.33 per share, with a closing price of $13.23 on December 1, 2025; the stock had an approximate one-year total return of (36.20%).

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.5 billion Net income (TTM) $21.0 million Employees 2,800 1-year price change (36.20%)

* 1-year price change calculated using December 1, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Remitly offers digital cross-border remittance services to over 150 countries, enabling secure and efficient money transfers for immigrants and their families.

The company targets migrant workers and expatriates seeking reliable, cost-effective solutions for sending funds internationally.

Remitly operates at scale in the digital remittance sector, serving a global customer base with a technology-driven platform. The company’s strategy centers on providing accessible, secure, and user-friendly solutions for cross-border money transfers, with a competitive advantage in geographic reach and focus on immigrant communities.

Foolish take

Remitly Director Joshua Hug made this sale of 40,776 shares close to the stock's 52-week low of about $12. The timing is particularly noteworthy given Remitly's challenging year. The stock has declined roughly 39% over the past 12 months, and shares were trading in the lower half of their 52-week range when Hug executed this transaction. When directors sell during a prolonged slump, it raises questions about their confidence in a near-term recovery.

Remitly, which operates a digital platform for international money transfers, has faced headwinds despite showing some operational improvements. The company continues investing heavily in customer acquisition and geographic expansion, though investors have grown concerned about the path to profitability.

Director-level sales aren't always bearish signals, since insiders often sell for personal financial reasons unrelated to company prospects. However, a sale near multi-month lows deserves scrutiny, especially if other insiders follow. For investors weighing Remitly, the key question isn't whether one director sold, but whether the company's fundamentals can support a turnaround from current depressed levels.

Glossary

Open-market transaction: The purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private or pre-arranged deals.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, adjusted for the number of shares in each transaction.

Direct ownership: Shares held and controlled directly by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company’s shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Remittance: The transfer of money, often by a foreign worker, to individuals in another country.

Cross-border: Involving or spanning more than one country, often used to describe international transactions.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

