News & Insights

Markets
STRRP

Reminder: Star Equity Holdings Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

November 28, 2023 — 01:34 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 11/30/23, Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: STRRP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 12/11/23. As a percentage of STRRP's recent share price of $9.50, this dividend works out to approximately 2.63%, so look for shares of STRRP to trade 2.63% lower — all else being equal — when STRRP shares open for trading on 11/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.52%, which compares to an average yield of 11.25% in the "Diagnostics" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of STRRP shares, versus STRR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for STRRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.25 on Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

STRRP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: STRRP) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STRR) are up about 2.3%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Ken Fisher Stock Picks
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding Welltower
 SPRC Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STRRP
STRR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.