Reminder: Star Equity Holdings Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 11/30/23, Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: STRRP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 12/11/23. As a percentage of STRRP's recent share price of $9.50, this dividend works out to approximately 2.63%, so look for shares of STRRP to trade 2.63% lower — all else being equal — when STRRP shares open for trading on 11/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.52%, which compares to an average yield of 11.25% in the "Diagnostics" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of STRRP shares, versus STRR:
Below is a dividend history chart for STRRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.25 on Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: STRRP) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STRR) are up about 2.3%.
