Reminder: Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 9/28/23, Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: HT.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4297, payable on 10/16/23. As a percentage of HT.PRC's recent share price of $25.03, this dividend works out to approximately 1.72%, so look for shares of HT.PRC to trade 1.72% lower — all else being equal — when HT.PRC shares open for trading on 9/28/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.88%, which compares to an average yield of 8.11% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of HT.PRC shares, versus HT:
Below is a dividend history chart for HT.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4297 on Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares :
In Tuesday trading, Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: HT.PRC) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HT) are off about 0.4%.
