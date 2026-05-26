Reminder - Yum China Holdings (YUMC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/27/26, Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.29, payable on 6/17/26. As a percentage of YUMC's recent stock price of $44.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Yum China Holdings Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when YUMC shares open for trading on 5/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from YUMC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.62% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of YUMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YUMC's low point in its 52 week range is $41.69 per share, with $58.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.00.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, YUMC makes up 9.25% of the SPDR S&P China ETF (Symbol: GXC) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding YUMC).

In Tuesday trading, Yum China Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

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Further YUMC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.