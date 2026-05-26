Reminder - Yum China Holdings (YUMC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from YUMC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.62% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of YUMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, YUMC's low point in its 52 week range is $41.69 per share, with $58.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.00.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, YUMC makes up 9.25% of the SPDR S&P China ETF (Symbol: GXC) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding YUMC).
In Tuesday trading, Yum China Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Further YUMC Research:
- AAV market cap history
- ENLV Average Annual Return
- Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Selling
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.