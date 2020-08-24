Reminder - Xylem (XYL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/26/20, Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.26, payable on 9/24/20. As a percentage of XYL's recent stock price of $79.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from XYL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of XYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XYL's low point in its 52 week range is $54.62 per share, with $89.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.68.

In Monday trading, Xylem Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

