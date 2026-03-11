Reminder - Worthington Steel (WS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/13/26, Worthington Steel Inc (Symbol: WS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 3/27/26. As a percentage of WS's recent stock price of $35.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.80% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WS's low point in its 52 week range is $21.30 per share, with $49.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.09.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WS makes up 2.43% of the Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (Symbol: UPGR) which is trading higher by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding WS).

In Wednesday trading, Worthington Steel Inc shares are currently down about 1.5% on the day.

