Reminder - Woodward (WWD) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/21, Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1625, payable on 6/1/21. As a percentage of WWD's recent stock price of $120.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WWD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WWD's low point in its 52 week range is $50.50 per share, with $130.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.70.

In Thursday trading, Woodward, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

