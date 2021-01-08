Reminder - Winnebago Industries (WGO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/12/21, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 1/27/21. As a percentage of WGO's recent stock price of $65.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WGO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.74% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WGO's low point in its 52 week range is $16.94 per share, with $72.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.87.

In Friday trading, Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.

