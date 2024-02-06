Reminder - WestRock (WRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/8/24, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3025, payable on 2/21/24. As a percentage of WRK's recent stock price of $38.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of WestRock Co to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when WRK shares open for trading on 2/8/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WRK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRK's low point in its 52 week range is $26.84 per share, with $43.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.97.

In Tuesday trading, WestRock Co shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

