Reminder - Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/23/26, Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (Symbol: WIW) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0625, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of WIW's recent stock price of $8.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when WIW shares open for trading on 4/23/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WIW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WIW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WIW's low point in its 52 week range is $8.33 per share, with $9.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.56.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.