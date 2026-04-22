Reminder - Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WIW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WIW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WIW's low point in its 52 week range is $8.33 per share, with $9.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.56.
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Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.
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Also see: Dividend Paying Stocks
Institutional Holders of ARO
Stocks Going Ex-Dividend
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.