Reminder - Werner Enterprises (WERN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 1/5/26, Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 1/21/26. As a percentage of WERN's recent stock price of $30.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WERN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.87% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WERN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WERN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.02 per share, with $38.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.32.

In Friday trading, Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.