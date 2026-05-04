Reminder - Waste Connections (WCN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/6/26, Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 5/21/26. As a percentage of WCN's recent stock price of $159.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WCN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WCN's low point in its 52 week range is $154.90 per share, with $199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $160.70.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WCN makes up 6.81% of the VanEck Environmental Services ETF (Symbol: EVX) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding WCN).

In Monday trading, Waste Connections Inc shares are currently off about 1.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.