Reminder - Warner Music Group (WMG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WMG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WMG's low point in its 52 week range is $23.34 per share, with $35.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.29.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WMG makes up 5.63% of the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (Symbol: MUSQ) which is trading higher by about 1% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding WMG).
In Friday trading, Warner Music Group Corp shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.