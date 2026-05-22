Reminder - Warner Music Group (WMG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/26/26, Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.19, payable on 6/2/26. As a percentage of WMG's recent stock price of $35.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Warner Music Group Corp to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when WMG shares open for trading on 5/26/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WMG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMG's low point in its 52 week range is $23.34 per share, with $35.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.29.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WMG makes up 5.63% of the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (Symbol: MUSQ) which is trading higher by about 1% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding WMG).

In Friday trading, Warner Music Group Corp shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.