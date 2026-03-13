Reminder - Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/16/26, Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Commo (Symbol: ACV) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.18, payable on 3/30/26. As a percentage of ACV's recent stock price of $25.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Commo to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when ACV shares open for trading on 3/16/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ACV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.48% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACV's low point in its 52 week range is $17 per share, with $29.0418 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.64.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Commo is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Commo shares are currently trading flat on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.