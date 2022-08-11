Reminder - Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/22, Viper Energy Partners LP (Symbol: VNOM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.81, payable on 8/23/22. As a percentage of VNOM's recent stock price of $30.93, this dividend works out to approximately 2.62%, so look for shares of Viper Energy Partners LP to trade 2.62% lower — all else being equal — when VNOM shares open for trading on 8/15/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VNOM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.48% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNOM's low point in its 52 week range is $16.485 per share, with $35.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.84.

In Thursday trading, Viper Energy Partners LP shares are currently up about 2.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.