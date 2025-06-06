Reminder - Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/10/25, Victory Capital Holdings Inc (Symbol: VCTR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.49, payable on 6/25/25. As a percentage of VCTR's recent stock price of $63.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when VCTR shares open for trading on 6/10/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VCTR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.09% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VCTR's low point in its 52 week range is $43.82 per share, with $73.4199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.28.

In Friday trading, Victory Capital Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

