Reminder - Vermilion Energy (VET) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/27/24, Vermilion Energy Inc (Symbol: VET) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 4/15/24. As a percentage of VET's recent stock price of $11.67, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Vermilion Energy Inc to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when VET shares open for trading on 3/27/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VET is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VET's low point in its 52 week range is $9.815 per share, with $15.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.90.

In Monday trading, Vermilion Energy Inc shares are currently down about 2.3% on the day.

