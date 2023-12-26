Reminder - Vermilion Energy (VET) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, Vermilion Energy Inc (Symbol: VET) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 1/15/24. As a percentage of VET's recent stock price of $12.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Vermilion Energy Inc to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when VET shares open for trading on 12/28/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VET is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VET's low point in its 52 week range is $10.715 per share, with $18.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.63.
In Tuesday trading, Vermilion Energy Inc shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.
