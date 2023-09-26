Reminder - Vermilion Energy (VET) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, Vermilion Energy Inc (Symbol: VET) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 10/16/23. As a percentage of VET's recent stock price of $14.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Vermilion Energy Inc to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when VET shares open for trading on 9/28/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VET is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VET's low point in its 52 week range is $10.7508 per share, with $25.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.49.

In Tuesday trading, Vermilion Energy Inc shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.