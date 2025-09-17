Reminder - Venture Global (VG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/19/25, Venture Global Inc (Symbol: VG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.017, payable on 9/30/25. As a percentage of VG's recent stock price of $14.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.48% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VG's low point in its 52 week range is $6.75 per share, with $25.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.16.

In Wednesday trading, Venture Global Inc shares are currently up about 3.1% on the day.

