Reminder - UWM Holdings (UWMC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/18/26, UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 7/9/26. As a percentage of UWMC's recent stock price of $2.29, this dividend works out to approximately 4.36%, so look for shares of UWM Holdings Corp to trade 4.36% lower — all else being equal — when UWMC shares open for trading on 6/18/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UWMC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 17.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UWMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UWMC's low point in its 52 week range is $2.275 per share, with $7.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2.33.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, UWMC makes up 4.55% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding UWMC).

In Tuesday trading, UWM Holdings Corp shares are currently down about 2.3% on the day.

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Further UWMC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.