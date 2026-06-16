Reminder - UWM Holdings (UWMC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UWMC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 17.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UWMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UWMC's low point in its 52 week range is $2.275 per share, with $7.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2.33.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, UWMC makes up 4.55% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding UWMC).
In Tuesday trading, UWM Holdings Corp shares are currently down about 2.3% on the day.
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Further UWMC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.