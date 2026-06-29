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USB.PRR

Reminder: US Bancorp's Series M Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

June 29, 2026 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 6/30/26, US Bancorp's 4.00% Dep Shares Series M Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of USB.PRR's recent share price of $15.53, this dividend works out to approximately 1.61%, so look for shares of USB.PRR to trade 1.61% lower — all else being equal — when USB.PRR shares open for trading on 6/30/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.47%, which compares to an average yield of 6.79% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of USB.PRR shares, versus USB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for USB.PRR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.25 on US Bancorp's 4.00% Dep Shares Series M Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock:

USB.PRR+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) makes up 14.62% of the iShares US Regional Banks ETF (IAT) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding USB).

In Monday trading, US Bancorp's 4.00% Dep Shares Series M Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRR) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: USB) are up about 0.5%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further USB.PRR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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Stocks mentioned

USB.PRR
USB

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