Reminder: US Bancorp's Series M Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for USB.PRR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.25 on US Bancorp's 4.00% Dep Shares Series M Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) makes up 14.62% of the iShares US Regional Banks ETF (IAT) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding USB).
In Monday trading, US Bancorp's 4.00% Dep Shares Series M Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRR) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: USB) are up about 0.5%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further USB.PRR Research:
- Consumer Services Dividend Stocks
- ValueForum Discussion Community
- Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Book Value
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