Reminder - Urstadt Biddle Properties Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/2/20, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (Symbol: UBA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable on 1/17/20. As a percentage of UBA's recent stock price of $24.52, this dividend works out to approximately 1.14%, so look for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc to trade 1.14% lower — all else being equal — when UBA shares open for trading on 1/2/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UBA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.57% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBA's low point in its 52 week range is $18.50 per share, with $24.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.48.

In Tuesday trading, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

