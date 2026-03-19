Reminder - Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/23/26, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (Symbol: ULH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.105, payable on 4/3/26. As a percentage of ULH's recent stock price of $15.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when ULH shares open for trading on 3/23/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ULH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ULH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ULH's low point in its 52 week range is $12.7803 per share, with $30.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.16.

In Thursday trading, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 1.9% on the day.

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