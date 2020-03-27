Reminder - TTEC Holdings Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/20, TTEC Holdings Inc (Symbol: TTEC) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.34, payable on 4/16/20. As a percentage of TTEC's recent stock price of $35.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of TTEC Holdings Inc to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when TTEC shares open for trading on 3/31/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TTEC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.91% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTEC's low point in its 52 week range is $26.28 per share, with $50.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.64.

In Friday trading, TTEC Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 3.6% on the day.

