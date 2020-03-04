Reminder - Tronox Holdings (TROX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/20, Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.07, payable on 3/20/20. As a percentage of TROX's recent stock price of $7.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Tronox Holdings PLC to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when TROX shares open for trading on 3/6/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TROX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.85% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TROX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TROX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.71 per share, with $15.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.32.

In Wednesday trading, Tronox Holdings PLC shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

