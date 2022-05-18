Reminder - Tronox Holdings (TROX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/22, Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.125, payable on 6/24/22. As a percentage of TROX's recent stock price of $18.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Tronox Holdings PLC to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when TROX shares open for trading on 5/20/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TROX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TROX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TROX's low point in its 52 week range is $15.54 per share, with $26.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.97.

In Wednesday trading, Tronox Holdings PLC shares are currently down about 1.3% on the day.

