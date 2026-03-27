Reminder - TPG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/31/26, TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (Symbol: MITT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.24, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of MITT's recent stock price of $7.41, this dividend works out to approximately 3.24%, so look for shares of TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc to trade 3.24% lower — all else being equal — when MITT shares open for trading on 3/31/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MITT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MITT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MITT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.625 per share, with $9.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.38.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MITT makes up 1.15% of the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: RIET) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding MITT).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to MITT — find out what they are ».

In Friday trading, TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc shares are currently off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.