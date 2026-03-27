Reminder - TPG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MITT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MITT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MITT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.625 per share, with $9.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.38.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MITT makes up 1.15% of the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: RIET) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding MITT).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to MITT — find out what they are ».
In Friday trading, TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc shares are currently off about 1.1% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Cheap Industrials Stocks
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.