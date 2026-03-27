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MITT

Reminder - TPG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

March 27, 2026 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/26, TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (Symbol: MITT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.24, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of MITT's recent stock price of $7.41, this dividend works out to approximately 3.24%, so look for shares of TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc to trade 3.24% lower — all else being equal — when MITT shares open for trading on 3/31/26.

MITT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MITT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MITT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MITT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.625 per share, with $9.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.38.

Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MITT makes up 1.15% of the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: RIET) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding MITT).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to MITT — find out what they are ».

In Friday trading, TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc shares are currently off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Cheap Industrials Stocks
 VNO Next Dividend Date
 Mergers and Acquisitions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Industrials Stocks-> VNO Next Dividend Date-> Mergers and Acquisitions-> More articles by this source->

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