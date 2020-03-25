Reminder - Toro (TTC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/20, Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 4/9/20. As a percentage of TTC's recent stock price of $58.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TTC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTC's low point in its 52 week range is $52.1806 per share, with $84.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.44.

In Wednesday trading, Toro Company shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

