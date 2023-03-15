Reminder - Tiptree (TIPT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/23, Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 3/27/23. As a percentage of TIPT's recent stock price of $15.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TIPT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TIPT's low point in its 52 week range is $9.84 per share, with $16.9699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.00.

In Wednesday trading, Tiptree Inc shares are currently off about 1.2% on the day.

