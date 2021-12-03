Reminder - Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/7/21, Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $2.75, payable on 12/15/21. As a percentage of TPL's recent stock price of $1224.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TPL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.90% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPL's low point in its 52 week range is $642 per share, with $1773.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1224.92.

In Friday trading, Texas Pacific Land Corp shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

