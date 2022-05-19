Reminder - Tenaris (TS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/23/22, Tenaris SA (Symbol: TS) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.56, payable on 5/25/22. As a percentage of TS's recent stock price of $31.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.76%, so look for shares of Tenaris SA to trade 1.76% lower — all else being equal — when TS shares open for trading on 5/23/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TS's low point in its 52 week range is $18.80 per share, with $33.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.91.

In Thursday trading, Tenaris SA shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.

