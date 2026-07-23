Reminder - Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/24/26, Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Symbol: TEI) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.054, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of TEI's recent stock price of $6.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when TEI shares open for trading on 7/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TEI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEI's low point in its 52 week range is $5.75 per share, with $7 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.73.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

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Further TEI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.