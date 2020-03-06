Reminder - TELUS (TU) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/20, TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5825, payable on 4/1/20. As a percentage of TU's recent stock price of $36.48, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of TELUS Corp to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when TU shares open for trading on 3/10/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.39% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TU's low point in its 52 week range is $34.955 per share, with $41.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.43.

In Friday trading, TELUS Corp shares are currently off about 2.8% on the day.

