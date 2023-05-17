Reminder - Teekay Tankers (TNK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/23, Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) will trade ex-dividend, for its Special dividend of $0.25, payable on 6/2/23. As a percentage of TNK's recent stock price of $41.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when TNK shares open for trading on 5/19/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TNK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNK's low point in its 52 week range is $14.90 per share, with $48.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.26.

In Wednesday trading, Teekay Tankers Ltd shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

